Axial3D and BIOMODEX announce partnership

Axial3D, an award-winning medical imaging technology company, headquartered in Belfast has announced a partnership with BIOMODEX®, the leader in biorealistic haptic simulators for physician training and rehearsals.

The partnership will enable Biomodex to speed the production of 3D-printed brain aneurysm models by reducing the time it takes to transform 2D medical images to 3D visuals.

An estimated 6.5 million - or 1 in 50 - people in the United States have an unruptured brain aneurysm, according to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation. The Biomodex EVIAS™ solution allows interventional neuroradiologists to simulate interventions in advance to help physicians choose the optimal device and approach for each individual patient. Biomodex uses standard medical imaging to 3D-print precise models of the patient’s unruptured aneurysm. The models are created using multiple advanced materials that simulate the look and feel of the anatomy.

The current segmentation process of converting a CT or MRI scan to an accurate 3D visual is resource-intensive and time-consuming.

Axial3D’s AI-enabled Segmentation-as-a-ServiceTM platform automatically transforms two-dimensional medical images, to 3D visuals in minutes. This allows 3D print models of the brain arteries to be produced and distributed within days to an international customer base.

Roger Johnston, CEO at Axial3D, said: “We are incredibly excited to be announcing this partnership with Biomodex. Their market offerings are truly groundbreaking for the physicians and patients who benefit from them, and for Axial3D to be further able to fuel their global scaling and in parallel, transform the speed of delivery, providing a higher standard of care to aneurysm patients globally, is inspiring.”

Ziad Rouag, president and CEO of Biomodex, continued: “We believe our biorealistic haptic simulators can better prepare physicians for complex aneurysm embolization procedures and have the potential to improve patient outcomes. Axial3D will help us scale production, and bring our training solutions to more physicians around the world faster. We’re pleased to have them join our partner ecosystem.”

The deal was announced following the Northern Ireland Office’s (NIO) Northern Ireland Business and Innovation Showcase.

The NIO event saw leading local companies showcase their products, services and expertise to potential investors, partners and clients from the UK and around the world.

The event at the QEII, was a highlight of the Northern Ireland Office’s Centenary programme to mark 100 years since the foundation of Northern Ireland.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis, added: “Not only is this deal a fantastic boost for an innovative, Belfast-based business, but it also means that more physicians will be able to train and more patients will be able to benefit from this potentially life-saving technology.

“This shows the NIO’s Centenary programme building back better in action, and I know we will continue to see the benefits of the programme far into 2022 and beyond.

“I am proud that the opportunity we offered businesses at the NIO’s Northern Ireland Business and Innovation Showcase led to this fantastic new deal.”

Over the course of a multi-year partnership Axial3D and Biomodex will deliver 3D segmentation and measurement services for not only complex aneurysm at a huge scale, but increasingly for cardiovascular applications.

