b4b Group announces multinational IT and telecoms deal

b4b Group sales manager Francis Downey joins Kevin O’Toole, vice-president, client services, G&L Scientific

The agreement will see b4b Group supply IT solutions to seven of G&L’s international offices, located in Belfast, Mumbai, Montreal, San Diego, New York, London and Marlow.

Mark Fraser, sales director at b4b Group, said: “We are very pleased to partner with G&L Scientific to deliver a range of services which will allow the company to achieve its business development goals and adapt to a digital world that is subject to continual change.

“Working collaboratively with G&L across seven locations within its global network, b4b Group will provide creative, innovative solutions tailored to the company’s specific needs – supporting the organisation’s plans for continued global expansion by ensuring that it remains one step ahead.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The deal will involve b4b Group delivering connectivity and wi-fi solutions to G&L’s new Belfast office, while an additional managed firewall service will be implemented across all seven office locations, aimed at safeguarding customer data and digital infrastructure as a priority.

Alex Clempson, chief technology officer at G&L Scientific, explained: “With local consultants in over 100 countries, along with multiple offices around the globe, we are experiencing a growing need to increase productivity and scalability in order to be flexible enough to respond to ever changing market and industry conditions.

“The IT solutions delivered by b4b Group will go a long way in terms of providing G&L Scientific with that flexibility, while also ensuring that our networks remain secure and guarded against a range of cyber threats.”

G&L Scientific provides solutions for a range of scientific assignments, serving industry sectors including pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices, consumer health, animal health and generics. The company recently relocated from its former premises at Downshire Place in Belfast to a new Centre of Excellence on the 10th floor of the Lanyon Tower building.

b4b Group has significantly expanded its offering since the business was founded in 2010, achieving certification and accreditation from a global network of partners which includes Aruba, Fortinet, Samsung and Microsoft.

The business, which is supported by an in-house team of engineers, provides fully integrated managed IT services to an expanding customer base which incorporates household names within the private and public sectors across the UK and Ireland.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.