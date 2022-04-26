b4b Group appoints David Armstrong as new CEO

David Armstrong joins the company after more than 35 years in the information and communications technology industry including over 25 years within senior management roles in the telecoms sector.

Most recently, he was managing director of Fibrus ISP, the retail business division of the full fibre broadband provider.

B4b Group co-founder and former managing director Thomas O’Hagan remains on the company board and has taken up a new venture as chief commercial officer at electric vehicle (EV) start-up Weev.

b4b Group co-founder and former managing director Thomas O’Hagan with the Belfast-based company’s new CEO David Armstrong

David said: “It is a privilege to join b4b Group as CEO at a time when the business is experiencing a sustained period of growth. For more than a decade, this company has built an unrivalled reputation for the quality of its services and breadth of expertise, whether that be in traditional telecommunications or in harnessing new technologies.

“I look forward to leading the team as we continue to embrace the advances of digital transformation and tech developments on behalf of our many customers across all sectors.”

Among David’s previous experience are a number of senior operational and sales leadership roles at Virgin Media, both in NI and GB, while he also joined Vodafone to lead their Enterprise business in NI.