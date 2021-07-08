Ballyclare homebuilder begins work on £5.5m Dundonald development creating 50 jobs

Located just minutes away from the Comber Greenway, the newest housing development by Hagan Homes has gone live on site.

Ashdene Wood, a £5.5m project for the company, is due to be completed in 18 months, with the first resident expected to move in this autumn. The construction phase of the project will create 50 jobs.

Set on the Old Dundonald Road, Ashdene Wood is Hagan Home’s third development in the area and follows on from its Ballyoran Heights and Ebrington Mews schemes which are also currently live.

Jim Burke, Director of Sales and Acquisitions, Hagan Homes and Paul McAllister from MCA Building and Joinery

Ashdene Wood will consist of 27 homes including apartments, semi-detached and detached properties which will be built by MCA Building and Joinery.

The homes will sell between £165,000 and £350,000 with the first potential buyers able to get a preview in July when the development’s show home launches.

Ashdene Wood is Hagan Home’s twelfth live site in Northern Ireland. It is set to benefit from big demand in the Dundonald area thanks to its desirable location that mixes tranquil suburbs living within just five and a half miles of Belfast City Centre.

The housing development also benefits from being in close proximity to a number of family attractions including Streamvale Farm (0.6miles), Dundonald Ice Bowl (0.4miles) and Stormont Estate (2.2miles) to name just three points of interest.

The properties boast the latest design and smart tech including new Ember PS Smart Heating Control Systems and USB sockets.

Speaking about the scheme Jim Burke, Director of Sales and Acquisitions, Hagan Homes, said: “We are delighted to go live with our Ashdene Home scheme.

“We expect this development to appeal to those who want to upscale to a brand new, stylish home that benefits from being in a rural, idyllic location but is still convenient to a host of leisure attractions and just under six miles from Belfast.

“Ashdene Wood is a mix of apartments, semi-detached and detached homes that are distinctively charming with fittings and fixtures that will allow each homebuyer to put their creative stamp on the properties.

“This is our third development in the area and we expect huge demand when we open our show house in July. We look forward to welcoming our very first homeowner to the site in autumn this year.”

