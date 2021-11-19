Ballymena is blooming with huge increae in trade

Despite challenging trading conditions throughout 2021, Ballymena has had plenty to celebrate, and it’s been buzzing with positivity and community spirit.

That optimism looks set to continue as the festive season gets underway as local businesses come together to celebrate recent successes and announce exciting future plans.

This month saw the town come alive with the Biggest Ballymena Discount Day – which saw a massive 50% increase in sales compared to the 2019 event.

Roy Smyth, Outdoor Adventure, Clare Moore and Emma McCrea, BID and Hugh Black, Tower Centre at the recent Discount Day

Shoppers from across Northern Ireland descended on Ballymena to peruse the many Christmas gifts, special offers, delicious food and drinks and the many discounts to be had, spread across over 80 shops and businesses who took part in the annual day.

Many retailers were delighted to see customers flooding back through their doors to spend their High Street Voucher Cards and snap up early Christmas bargains.

Stephen Reynolds from BID, said: “What started out as a small initiative between a few shops on Church Street a few years back, has grown into one of the busiest days of the year in the town.

“This year not only were sales fantastic, but footfall in the town on the day was up 11.4% on the 2019 Discount Day, and up 111% from the previous Thursday which was also half term.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey, pictured with Ballymena BID Manager, Emma McCrea

“These figures show the importance of making a concerted effort to attract customers into Ballymena to avail of our hospitality and discounts. When you get positive feedback in terms of numbers and how much everyone enjoyed Biggest Ballymena Discount Day, it makes all the hard work and effort worthwhile. We are building on our success year on year as word spreads about how fantastic this special shopping day in the town is.

“We thank everyone who has supported our local business community during this difficult time. We also hope that shoppers will return to support our independent retailers and hospitality, our services and our visitor attractions throughout the rest of the year.”

Stephen added: “We have surely had a tumultuous couple of years, but the past few months we are starting to see a real return to the positivity, tenacity and strength that the people of Ballymena have, and we are determined to pull together as a BID and as people of this community to ensure that we do all that we can to re-establish Ballymena’s place as Northern Ireland’s premier shopping town.”

