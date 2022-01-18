Ballymena Town Centre traders report one of their best festive shopping periods

With efforts from the Town Centre Recovery Group and marketing campaigns from Council, Ballymena BID and the shopping centres it has been a successful Christmas for all

With efforts from the Town Centre Recovery Group and marketing campaigns from M&EA Council, Ballymena Business Improvement District (BID) and the shopping centres it was a successful Christmas for all, according to the local authority.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey, said: “It is evident from the positive response from traders that people have stayed local, shopped local and supported the businesses on their doorstep.

“We have a great range of independent stores and businesses across Mid and East Antrim and it is very encouraging to hear that they were so well supported during Christmas.

“In what has been an incredibly difficult year it is promising to see that residents have supported local economy, local jobs and local families.”

Praising the commitment and hardwork of the ‘key parties’, manager of Ballymena BID, Emma McCrea, continued: “We strongly believe this success stories we are hearing in Ballymena is partly due to all key parties working together for the betterment of the town centre.

“Shopping Centre managers, Ballymena BID, Independent Retail representatives and Council continuously communicate and work together, we listen to businesses and customers and combine or expertise and budgets.”

The Mayor on his Christmas visits to the town centre businesses in Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne also received very positive feedback on the success of the High Street Voucher campaign and reports of strong sales figures.

The Mayor, concluded: “I would continue to encourage our residents to shop local whilst putting our three town centres on the map to attract those from further afield.”

Shoppers can also now benefit from the use of the ShopMEA app.

With this app shoppers will have access to the best and most exclusive deals, rewards and events right in the palm of your hand.

A large network of local retailers and service providers from the Mid & East Antrim borough’s three town centres of Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne are already on board.

