Ballymena’s hydrogen buses to star in new international campaign

In a stylish video launch bringing together some of the key innovations from across the union that can be seen here, the DIT’s campaign puts the spotlight on the transition to a zero-carbon economy by 2050.

The UK Government in Europe’s Clean Growth Campaign is an ambitious new programme of activity across Europe designed to maximise trade, collaboration and knowledge- sharing between the UK and European countries.

It comes as the UK hosts COP26 to drive global ambition on climate change to deliver on the Paris Agreement.

Jo Bamford, Executive Chairman of Wrightbus, said he was proud to be leading the charge for zero emissions’ transport: “We are witnessing a true revolution in public transport and our world-first hydrogen double-decker, alongside our revolutionary new battery bus, has put Wrightbus back where it belongs.

“I am delighted that our work in zero emissions has been noticed by Government and this campaign really highlights the incredible innovation that goes on within the UK.”

The DIT said the UK’s Climate Act, CfD policy and NetZero legislation lend the UK global credibility and our achievements in offshore wind, green finance, electricity networks and low carbon innovation provide significant opportunities for collaboration across the region.

A spokesperson explained: “Clean growth presents the most significant economic growth of the 21st century. The cost of renewables and other low carbon technology has fallen far more than anticipated. It is already cheaper to build new renewable energy capacity than to continue operating 39% of the world’s coal capacity.

Wrightbus CEO Jo Bamford

“Solar and wind are already cheaper than coal power in two thirds of the world.

“Renewable technology is also scalable and therefore affordable and other renewables offer the chance to ‘leapfrog’ grid technology in the same way as mobile phone networks have leapfrogged landline technology. Clean growth presents a similar, perhaps greater opportunity.

“Working together, countries can develop zero emission solutions faster, increase economies of scale, and bring down costs more quickly. The UK is committed to working with all governments, civil society and businesses to accelerate climate ambition in the road to COP26.”

