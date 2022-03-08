Ballymoney entrepreneur Naomi McGregor wins £50,000 and a mentoring and support package

Naomi McGregor

Ballymoney entrepreneur Naomi McGregor has won £50,000 and a mentoring and support package after being named a winner at Innovate UK’s Women in Innovation Awards.

In celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8, three trailblazing female entrepreneurs from Northern Ireland have been recognised by Innovate UK’s Women in Innovation Awards for their game-changing innovations which are tackling some of society’s biggest challenges.

Naomi (25) has created Movetru, a revolutionary wearable technology for athletes, which accurately tracks your movements in real-time on your smartphone, providing key data to help improve performance and reduce injury rate and recovery time - basically like having your own physio in your pocket.

As well as the cash injection of £50,000, Naomi will gain bespoke mentoring and coaching to enable her to scale up whilst bringing new, disruptive products and services to market.

This year, Innovate UK partnered with Northern Ireland Department for the Economy to ensure that more high-potential women innovators could be supported in the region. Many of the winners’ business ideas have been borne out of a response to challenges emerging from the pandemic and to tackling major health challenges.

