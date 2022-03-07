Ballymoney mother and daughter keep it in the family at Jet2.com on International Women’s Day

A Ballymoney mother and daughter who both work as cabin crew for leisure airline, Jet2.com, are celebrating International Women’s Day, while giving an insight into their careers and revealing what the global day means to them.

Tracey Brown, who has worked for seven years, and her daughter Loren, who has aspired to work as cabin crew since she was a child, has been part of the Jet2.com team for four years now.

Loren said: “I will always remember my first ever holiday and the positive impact the female crew had on me. The experience stayed with me, and I knew that I wanted to follow suit and work in the travel industry. Since securing my job with Jet2.com, it has felt like a dream come true and some days I still have to pinch myself.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tracey Brown and her daughter Loren

After working in sales, Tracey decided to make a career switch and applied for a cabin crew position with Jet2.com based at Belfast International Airport: “I had always worked in sales but craved a new challenge. Given my love of flying and passion for delivering excellent customer service, I thought I could make a real difference if I worked as cabin crew – making customers feel like VIPs as they head off on their holidays!”

Despite believing that her age, lack of qualifications and experience would go against her, Tracey recalls that the company encouraged her to apply giving her faith, pride, and confidence in her abilities.

She continued: “I was 52 when I decided to change careers and was understandably apprehensive about applying. However, Jet2.com was fantastic and motivated me to go for it. It is a great example of not letting anything be a barrier to a pursuing a new career path.”

With over 10 years of service between them, the mother and daughter have witnessed many happy moments.

Tracey Brown and her daughter Loren

“I have lots of positive inflight memories but the one memory that stands out the most was when I completed my initial training course and was awarded my wings. The amount of sense and pride I had during this special moment will remain with me forever,” explained Tracey.

When it comes to International Women’s Day and who inspires them as role models, Loren, added: “My role model has always been my best friend - my mum! She brought me into this world, protects me, loves me, guides me, encourages, and supports me through everything. My mum is intelligent, beautiful, compassionate, strong, and elegant. She is my hero. I am so incredibly proud of her for all she is and all she has done.”

Tracey sees International Woman’s Day as a means of uniting women from around the world and celebrating their achievements: “We have come a long way in terms of gender equality and it’s great that we have a global day where we can celebrate women and recognise their achievements. I have always taught Loren that she can achieve anything that she wants.”

Loren agrees that it is a day to celebrate and honour women of past, present and future generations from across the world: “It’s fantastic to acknowledge women’s achievements and remind all women, as well as inspiring the younger generation, to recognise their own potential and that we can dream big.”

Talking about the strengths they each bring to their roles every day, Tracey highlighted: “I love to bring positivity, empathy, and sympathy to both colleagues and customers alike. We are all like family at Jet2.com and support one another to excel in our careers. The sky really is the limit!”

While Loren also feels she brings a fresh perspective to her role: “I love that no two days are ever the same and working as cabin crew brings lots of variety. What is important, is that all my colleagues feel safe, welcomed and encouraged when flying with me and that customers receive our famous first-class customer service.”

Tracey and Loren plan to mark International Women’s Day by enjoying a yoga class together where all the women will be wearing purple to symbolise strength, unity and empowerment. Tracey concluded: “After the yoga, we’re looking forward to meeting a group of close friends and having an afternoon tea party to commemorate International Women’s Day. We’ll also be raising a glass to the achievements of all women from across the world.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.