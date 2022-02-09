Ballymoney’s Ivor gets Lifetime Achievement at British Drilling Association (BDA) Awards

Ivor receiving his award from Darren Mahony, director at Causeway Geotech Limited

Manager of Wells Division at Causeway Geotech Limited, Ivor Reilly was recognised at the recent British Drilling Association (BDA) Awards 2021.

Ivor left school and began his working career in a bacteriological laboratory, before in 1964 joining Glover Site Investigations, a new company based in Northern Ireland as a laboratory technician testing soil.

1966 saw him promoted to laboratory manager, before becoming drilling manager in charge of shell/auger, rotary and bored piling rigs, some eight years later. As the company grew, though Ivor became a director in 1984 pricing contracts, he remained drilling manager until 2012 when he joined Causeway Geotech in logistics before becoming manager of its Waterwells Division in 2014, working also on geothermal wells and mini piling.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ivor cites his site investigation work on the Belfast Urban Motorway as one of his most interesting projects with over 100 boreholes sunk all into bedrock and then rotary cored. Some holes were over 50m in depth with the project requiring two floating barges in the river to survey the best location for the bridge crossings. Some 2500 sand drains were carried out too to allow dissipation of the spoil on the approach roads.

Ivor has seen much change over his career, but he considers rotary drilling with wireline, GeoboreS and latterly sonic drilling as some of the most significant.

“Drilling is an interesting career,” said Ivor. “I have found in my time no matter how much experience you have gained there are always new challenges ahead.”

Looking ahead, Ivor can see himself carrying on as manager of well drilling as it is interesting and rewarding to get clients a sufficient supply of clean water. He is humbled on receiving the BDA award and is confident the drilling industry will go forward with the BDA continuing to provide the guidance it has been giving to sector over the years past.

Jointly receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award was Paul Mellon, Geotechnical manager, Transport Scotland. Paul gained a degree in pure geology at Queen’s University Belfast, before moving into engineering.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.