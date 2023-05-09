Last year saw some 120,000 people visit the four day event - just 4000 short of the biggest ever crowd in 2019.

Now in 2023 Operations Director Rhonda Geary hopes that after the Covid bump, 2023 could see them eclipse their all time record.

"At the Balmoral show there is always something for everybody," Rhonda told the News Letter. "Prize winning livestock and over 600 trade stands, many of which are new this year."

The Balmoral Show 2023 features over 600 agricultural and rural stands this year - and as usual, everyone is keen to showcase their products in their very best light. The show opens on 10 May 2023.

A newcomer for 2023 in the Eikon Shopping Village is a feature area called the Makers Market.

"This is an area specifically for artisan makers and crafters to showcase their products. So there'll be things like lovely locally made jams and chutneys, original artwork, handmade clothing and jewellery."

NI Good Food are back again in their dedicated marquee with 80 local producers of specialist local food and drink, including local gins and whiskeys."There will be demos throughout the week using the local produce in the marquee, so it's a lovely area to visit."

And in the main arena - back by popular demand - is the quad bike stunt team, which wowed the crowds last year with their head spinning somersaults.

On Saturday evening the army parachute team is back - trailing plumes of coloured smoke across the skies - with a military band also playing over several days.

Drawing eyes in the main arena will be the pony club games, a polo tournament and a lot of the equine classes. And on Saturday the showstopper will be the prize winning cattle from the halls coming up to do their lap of honour.

This year there are 784 animals entered in the equine, sheep sharing and showjumping classes and approximately 3,500 head of cattle, pigs, sheep and goats.

A new initiative this year will be the children’s Animal Magic Kingdom in the garden village area. "As well as some of the popular favourite baby farm animals – and this year reptiles".

Another fan favorite - the kangaroos with the Glen Park Estates trade stand - are also expected back.

The popular international show jumping competition this year draws household names such as Michael Whitaker, Jeff Billington and Will Fletcher, taking on local riders such as Dermot Lennon, a former world champion, and Niamh McAvoy, who is back to defend the Grand Prix title.

Competitors from all over the world will also descend on the sheep shearing sheds over four days, putting on an impressive performance of skill, speed and endurance.

And of course the massive funfair and BBC and Downtown show stages are also back to entertain the crowds.

"So it's a very busy four days ahead of us and we're just hoping that the weather holds," Rhonda adds.