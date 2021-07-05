Balmoral Show opportunity for businesses to showcase their goods for free

Antrim Council at Balmoral Show

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is offering up to eight small food and drink businesses from the Borough the opportunity to showcase their produce and services for free at this year’s Balmoral Show from Wednesday, September 22 to Saturday 25.

As Northern Ireland’s largest agri-food event, the Balmoral Show noted record visitor numbers in 2019, with over 120,000 visitors over the four days. Following the success of exhibiting a selection of the Borough’s businesses in previous years, the Council will once again facilitate a stand at the show at a cost of nearly £5.5k to promote some of the Borough’s best local produce. This support for local businesses is part of the Council’s ongoing commitment to aid the recovery of the tourism and hospitality sector.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Billy Webb, said: I am delighted we are able to offer this opportunity to the food and drinks businesses in our Borough. The Balmoral Show is traditionally one of the largest events in the agricultural calendar and in footfall terms, is one of the top three events annually in Northern Ireland. I would encourage those who meet the criteria to submit an application and take advantage of this showcasing opportunity which will no doubt give them some great publicity and custom.”

Please note, spaces are limited and criteria applies. For more information or to apply visit www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/BalmoralShow2021

