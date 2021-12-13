Bangor man appointed ACCA Global Vice President

Ronnie Patton has been appointed as vice president of the world’s leading professional accountancy body, ACCA

Ronnie, a former president of ACCA Ireland, has been a longstanding member of the accountancy body having joined in 1981 and was first elected to ACCA’s council in 2014.

As VP for 2021/22 term, he will play a prominent leadership role for ACCA’s 233,000 members and 536,000 prospective student members based in 178 countries around the world. Ronnie will take up the position alongside his full-time job at Ulster University where he is a senior lecturer in Professional Accounting Practice helping to guide the next generation of accounting professionals.

Ronnie said: “It’s a privilege to be confirmed as ACCA’s global vice president for 2021/22 and I would like to thank my colleagues for electing me to this position and extend my very best wishes to our new president Orla Collins in the year ahead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It is an exciting time for the sector with our member’s skillset and expertise being more valued than ever as society seeks to recover from the pandemic and create a more sustainable future. As vice president, I want to showcase the work that our members carry out and highlight the importance of the accountancy profession.”

Ronnie was confirmed in his new role after ACCA’s AGM on November 18. He will work alongside newly elected president Orla Collins from Dublin, Ireland, and deputy president Joseph Owolabi from Melbourne, Australia.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.