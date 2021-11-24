Bangor’s By The Bay Home Scents gets a Twitter boost from Theo Paphitis

Last week, Jordan Taylor, owner of By The Bay tweeted Theo about her business during ‘Small Business Sunday’ and was one of six weekly winners to gain a retweet by Theo to his near half a million Twitter followers

Jordan tweeted: ‘By the Bay Home Scents specialize in vegan friendly home fragrances. With our eco friendly packaging and our wooden wicks and a female ran business. We would be honoured to win this to help with growth and receive an amazing marketing boost. #SBS

‘During the pandemic I had to shut my beauty salon and I put all my time, energy and money into my business. Being a full-time mum and trying to homeschool, meant plenty of late nights. I’d love to win this #SBS to help growth and show my girls that their mummy really is superwoman.’

The weekly initiative, set up by Theo in 2010, now has over 3,000 #SBS winners and supports small businesses throughout the UK.

Business and retail entrepreneur and self-confessed shopkeeper, Theo re‐tweeted By The Bay Home Scents’ message to his almost 500,000 followers and as a result, they are also profiled on the #SBS website (www.theopaphitissbs.com) that is exclusive to all Small Business Sunday winners.

Jordan explained: “We’ve only been up and running full time for a year.

“Before that I owned an award winning beauty salon, which I had to shut during the pandemic and I put my everything into By The Bay.

“My husband Darren and Dad converted our garage into a workshop and we operate from here full time.

“Our products are now in eight shops and we are continually growing our product range.

“Turning my passion into a full time business has been amazing.

“It is great to have support from Theo because it’s been tough trying to raise our business profile and Theo has recognised our hard work and helped spread the word about what we do to his following.

“I think having a female ran business and supporting women in business is so important.

“To be recognized by such a successful business man and being handpicked has just been surreal.

“I will be attending the large networking event in February to meet Theo and receive the award.”

Small business champion and Ryman Stationery, Robert Dyas and Boux Avenue chairman, Theo Paphitis, also posted: “We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK.

“My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-tweet from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings.

“The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish By The Bay Home Scents every success.”

Anyone looking for a re‐tweet from Theo should tweet him about their business on Sunday between 5pm and 7.30pm and include the hashtag #SBS.

Six lucky businesses are re‐tweeted every Monday at 8pm and then invited to enter their profile on the new website, attend the annual #SBS networking event and take advantage of the networking opportunities.

