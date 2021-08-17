Bangor’s Flagship Centre is sold in a multi-million-pound deal

Headed up by Ricky McLarnon, who also comes from Bangor, Brookland will take possession of the 157,000sq ft centre and 430 space carpark with immediate effect.

Commenting on the deal, Mr McLarnon said: “The Flagship Centre has been vacant for over two years now. With its prime town centre location, extensive indoor space and generously sized carpark, it’s just crying out for regeneration investment. Our first priority will be to get the carpark back into use as soon as possible and we will be making an innovative proposal to Ards and North Down Borough Council imminently. As someone who was brought up in Bangor, I remember the Flagship Centre as a vibrant part of the town centre and it is our plan that with the right investment and vision, that that economic and social contribution to Bangor will return. With my personal connection to the town, I’m delighted that the professional team also comprises two more Bangorians namely Drew Nesbitt, Partner with Wilson Nesbitt Solicitors and Mark Riddell from property agents Riddell McKibbin.”

Mark Riddell, sales agent for administrator Alex Kachani, explained: “We are very pleased to complete the sale of flagship centre, Bangor to Brookland during what has been a challenging period for high streets and town centres across the country. Brookland have ambitious and achievable plans for the scheme which will enhance the wider town centre experience and which should reverse the recent increase in vacancy, building delinquency and anti-social issues in the town centre. The acquisition should be the regeneration kickstart that Bangor town centre needs and the fact that Brookland are based locally can only improve the prospects of delivering a successful repositioning of the town centre. We wish them every success in this exciting and necessary project.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ricky McLarnon, Brookland Property, new owners of the Flagship Centre, Bangor

While the centre itself has been empty since 2019, North Down Community Network has occupied the adjacent unit on Main Street which is also part of the sale. Brookland has extended the charity’s licence and has more than doubled its footprint to 9,000sq ft.

Louise Little, manager, North Down Community Network, added: “We are beyond delighted to be supported by the new Flagship owner Ricky, to not only remain in such a vital location to provide the essential services and signposting that we do, but to have a larger footprint on Main Street is incredible. After the past 18 months of the pandemic people are desperate to have more safe spaces they can come to for support, information and to connect with others. So being able to provide additional space for even more individuals and groups is amazing; it will be able to provide so many opportunities for positive connection and regeneration of hope and optimism for people. It’s wonderful to have an owner with a vision for business and regeneration, but also one with a heart for Bangor, its community and people.”

During the 90’s, Flagship was a key retail centre in the town spread over two floors anchored by Dunnes and with a thriving food court.

Geoff Thompson, President of Bangor Chamber of Commerce welcomed news of the new ownership: “This is a much-needed boost for Bangor’s town centre and will complement other major projects including the proposed development at Queen’s Parade and the regeneration of Bangor’s waterfront. Increased footfall and further incentives to visit the town are imperative to Bangor’s future success. We look forward to engaging with the new owners of the Flagship and wish them well with their latest venture.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.