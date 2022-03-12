Bank of Ireland announces 100 technology roles to further accelerate digital transformation

Bank of Ireland has announced the recruitment of 100 technology professionals to further accelerate the delivery of its ambitious digital agenda. This announcement follows the recruitment of 5130 similar tech roles in 2021, as part of its continued investment in digital banking.

The new recruits – which include technical architects, software developers, engineers, specialised project managers, scrum masters and data analysts – will join the Bank’s in-house tech teams. This recruitment drive will support the ongoing enhancement of digital services for customers across personal, business and corporate banking, and the Bank’s wealth and insurance business.

Successful candidates will play a strong role in Bank of Ireland’s ongoing digital transformation at a time when customer behaviours and preferences are evolving faster than ever. The roles will be recruited in line with the Bank’s flexible working policy, meaning applicants can be based anywhere on the island of Ireland, working from a combination of home and central office locations, including Belfast and with access to a network of 11 remote working hubs.

Eimear Harty, HR director, group technology & customer solutions, said: “We are delighted to announce the recruitment of these technology positions, which are critical in terms of how we serve our customers today and develop our business into the future.

“Banking is changing fast. Last year alone, our mobile app log-ins grew 63% compared with 2020. We processed 244 million contactless transactions, up 43%. And 94% of our everyday product applications are now digitised. These new roles will further support our progress and momentum as we build a world-class, diverse technology team.

“We have many colleagues with deep technology expertise and these new positions will add to this. We are ambitious for the development of our digital services, and we offer a very progressive approach to flexible working. All this combined makes Bank of Ireland an exciting place to build a career right now”.

