Barclays in Northern Ireland takes on Lisburn Council’s banking

Joanne Hewitt, Lisburn Council and Joanna McArdle, Barclays director

The appointment sees Barclays now supporting 75% of NI’s 11 local authorities. Barclays established a dedicated team to work with local authorities over 15 years ago and the bank is now one of the leading lenders to the sector both locally and nationally, offering industry expertise to government departments, public bodies and local authorities.

Joanna McArdle, Barclays Director said: “Winning the competitive tender process to deliver Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s banking requirements represents a major achievement for Barclays in NI. We look forward to working in collaboration with Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council into the future.”

Joanne Hewitt, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council head of finance, said: “We welcome the new partnership with Barclays Bank. We are confident that the skills and experience that Barclays provides will further improve our ability to meet our banking requirements. It will support the continuous development of our staff, enabling up-skilling and further embracing of new technology to improve services.”

