Bathshack invests over £200,000 in opening new Boucher Road showroom

The 8,000 square foot showroom, which officially opened in mid-July, is the company’s sixth showroom and joins a list of established stores in towns and cities right across Ireland including Ballymena, Dargan Crescent, Belfast, Lisburn, Dublin and Cork.

Boasting a full range of bathroom tiles, flooring and supplies, Peter Dunlop, Managing Director at Bathshack claims that the company’s latest expansion is part of a longer-term plan to increase showrooms across Ireland and Great Britain.

“At Bathshack, we believe in a hybrid model of showrooms and that e-commerce is the right model for the bathroom market,” Peter said. “Our Boucher Road showroom is part of our longer-term plan to increase our showroom locations across Ireland and Great Britain.”

Peter Dunlop, Managing Director; Mark Smyth, Regional Showroom Manager and Fiona Nicholl, Showroom Manager, Boucher Road

Newly appointed Regional Showroom Manager, Mark Smyth, explained; “Our new showroom boasts a full range of products including bathrooms, tiles and mosaics, wall panelling, laminate flooring and waterproof flooring. We have also extended our range of decorative lighting and our exclusive Josef Martin range of hand painted bathroom furniture – there will be something to suit everyone’s taste.”

Peter continued: “Brexit for Bathshack has offered opportunities as well as challenges, but we’ve been extremely proactive, opening our own warehouse, sourcing direct from Europe, hiring more people and all of this has stood us in good stead. As a result, our exports are performing well with the Republic of Ireland accounting for 70 per cent of export sales. Our trade with GB is also performing well, particularly with our online sales, which has grown fivefold in the last three years in this area.”

Alike many companies, Bathshack was forced to restructure due to the Covid-19 pandemic, however, Peter feels that this experience means that the company is better equipped to cope with any challenges that may arise in the future.

Peter added: “After the initial shock of the pandemic, we restructured our entire sales process. By focusing on telesales and the website, this allowed us to navigate the challenges of the pandemic better than we would have hoped. Having come through the pandemic and Brexit with plans for further expansion, we are confident in our ability to react to and navigate any future challenges that may arise.”

Alongside the opening of a new showroom, Bathshack is also working on a number of new housing developments across Northern Ireland

“As a company, we’re very privileged to be experiencing such growth,” Peter concluded. “On the commercial side, we’re also working on multiple housing developments across the province which we’re delighted to be a part of. We’ll continue to pave our own way and I’m really delighted with the final product at our Boucher Road showroom, which has some great bathroom displays but also has a focus on tiles for all areas in the home. It will be well worth a visit.”

