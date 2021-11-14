Bazaarvoice named one of UK’s top tech employers as IT moves into Belfast HQ

The company relocated its office in the city to accommodate an expanding workforce in Northern Ireland, which currently stands at 105 employees.

The move into a new office has also coincided with the company being ranked as the 22nd in the best UK workplaces in tech award. The survey from ‘Great Place to Work’, is a certification process capturing valuable employee feedback. This initiative uses a research-driven ‘Trust Index survey’ to capture details about companies and practises that make a workplace unique.

Bazaarvoice, which also has offices in London, was placed 22nd out of 98 companies based in the UK, some of which are some of the biggest names in tech.

The new open plan office space is approximately 12,000 sq. ft, spread across two floors and linked by internal and is designed to create a collaborative environment at Lanyon Plaza. The fitout was completed by Tracy Brothers at the end of August.

Bazaarvoice enables its clients to harness the power of UGC to grow its digital commerce offerings. UGC is pivotal to brand and retailer strategies, especially as more of the consumer shopping journey transitions to digital channels.

The Austin, Texas headquartered company has been in Belfast since 2017.

Seamus Cushley, VP of product development and site lead at Bazaarvoice, said: “Bazaarvoice employees are smart, tech-savvy and very passionate and we’ve worked hard to create the collaborative and engaging environment that will allow our teams to thrive. With stunning views across Belfast, the new Bazaarvoice office is the ideal setting to stimulate and inspire the team.

“We put a great deal of focus on our people. We’re proud of our staff and we’re looking forward to welcoming more like-minded individuals to our team and new offices in Belfast city centre.”

Bazaarvoice’s new office fit-out project was managed by commercial real estate agency CBRE NI while the refurbishment works were completed by Tracy Brothers.

Stephen Crozier, director at CBRE NI, said that the investment by Bazaarvoice in its new Belfast headquarters was testament to the firm’s commitment to both its employees as well as maintaining a strong base in Northern Ireland.

He added: “We are thrilled to have provided project and cost management consultancy services to Bazaarvoice during its new office fit-out as the firm looks to build upon its impressive business growth story in Northern Ireland.

“As employees begin to return to the office – albeit parttime in some cases – companies are seeking more flexible, hybrid, efficient and modern office accommodation that is conducive to attracting and retaining a talented workforce.”

