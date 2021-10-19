BDO Northern Ireland recruit 12 new trainees in thier continued growth

The new starts will take up immediate positions across the business in its Audit, Tax and Business Advisory departments and support senior staff in providing a range of professional services.

BDO NI is committed to developing young talent and seeks to champion student’s potential whilst providing them with hands on experience. In doing so, this new recruitment drive follows a busy period for the firm, hosting numerous student placements between May and September this year, including the roll out of various recruitment initiatives in partnership with Queen’s University and Ulster University.

BDO Northern Ireland Partner, Laura Jackson, said: “The pandemic has had a significant impact on the local economy and a key focus for recovery will be around attracting and retaining key talent across all sectors. Our new trainees will get the opportunity to develop their skills and experience across a range of areas and work with a diverse client list.

Jordan Clarke, James McAleenan, Thomas Lynn, Rachel Quinn, Michael Lavery, Bronach McErlean, Emma Dunlop, Jay Khanna, Laura Jackson, BDO NI Partner, Aaron Perry, Denise O'Sullivan, Donal McElroy, BDO NI Senior Partner Nigel Harra and Megan Gilchrist

“Trends within the labour market have fluctuated significantly over the last 18 months with the pandemic playing a significant role. It is vital that opportunities are available to graduates to learn and develop in a broad range of areas which will facilitate their career opportunities in a constantly evolving job market.

“Like most local companies, we strive for excellence and opportunities to grow, develop and harness emerging talent. Several of our partners joined us as graduates and have forged outstanding careers.”

She continued: “Many of our trainees had their final experiences with education disrupted because of Covid-19 and opportunities to gain practical experience were limited. BDO offer trainees on-the job training, access to senior management and exposure to a wide variety of clients. These offerings are well regarded by the graduates who are entering the early stages of their career.”

Bronach McErlean, one of the 12 new trainees joining BDO NI, added: “The variety of this role and the range of clients we will get to work with is attractive to anyone starting out in their career. Coming out of university and into the workplace is a daunting experience so starting that journey with an organisation who is committed to mentoring our potential is so important.”

