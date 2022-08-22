Beauparc acquires Tyrone-based biomass power station

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ireland waste management company Beauparc has further expanded its business portfolio with the acquisition of Tyrone-based biomass power station Tyrone Energy for an undisclosed amount.

The purchase is Beauparc’s sixth acquisition in the past 12 months having acquired Acumen Waste Services, B&M Waste, Exomex, Kollect and JWS, as it continues to build its business portfolio which includes well-known consumer brands Panda, Greenstar and Panda Energy.

Beginning commercial operations in 2012, Tyrone Energy’s power station was Northern Ireland’s first large scale ‘wood to energy’ plant. Utilising waste wood that once would have been destined for landfill, it processes 25,000 tonnes of wood a year as its biomass fuel. Taking wood from a variety of sustainable sources in the UK and Ireland, the plant can generate 2.1 MW of electricity annually – enough to power the entire local village of Artigarvan.

The station was designed to meet all current and foreseeable European emission targets by applying Best Available Technology (BAT) and is helping Northern Ireland meet its long-term target of achieving a 60% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions by 2050.

For Beauparc, the deal reinforces the company’s drive towards developing robust and sustainable processes whilst delivering rigorous carbon neutral goals. Its international operation of leading brands spans three countries and operates from 54 facilities in Ireland, the UK and the Netherlands, delivering domestic and commercial waste management, recycling collection and processing, logistics, green fuels, energy recovery, and renewable energy supply solutions.

Tyrone Energy’s existing senior management team will remain within the business. general manager Andy Luke will work alongside Beauparc’s management team to further develop innovative opportunities of generating energy from waste.