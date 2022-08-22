Beauparc acquires Tyrone-based biomass power station
Ireland waste management company Beauparc has completed the acquisition of Tyrone Energy for an undisclosed amount
Ireland waste management company Beauparc has further expanded its business portfolio with the acquisition of Tyrone-based biomass power station Tyrone Energy for an undisclosed amount.
The purchase is Beauparc’s sixth acquisition in the past 12 months having acquired Acumen Waste Services, B&M Waste, Exomex, Kollect and JWS, as it continues to build its business portfolio which includes well-known consumer brands Panda, Greenstar and Panda Energy.
Beginning commercial operations in 2012, Tyrone Energy’s power station was Northern Ireland’s first large scale ‘wood to energy’ plant. Utilising waste wood that once would have been destined for landfill, it processes 25,000 tonnes of wood a year as its biomass fuel. Taking wood from a variety of sustainable sources in the UK and Ireland, the plant can generate 2.1 MW of electricity annually – enough to power the entire local village of Artigarvan.
Most Popular
-
1
Queen’s University and NI company announce £20,000 scholarship in memory of late Finnebrogue founder
-
2
Don’t hold off on home heating oil in hopes of price drops, expert urges Northern Ireland consumers
-
3
Beauparc acquires Tyrone-based biomass power station
-
4
Young Belfast barber’s advice to GCSE students – aim to be a cut above
-
5
Alternative and healing businesses set to showcase in Northern Ireland
The station was designed to meet all current and foreseeable European emission targets by applying Best Available Technology (BAT) and is helping Northern Ireland meet its long-term target of achieving a 60% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions by 2050.
For Beauparc, the deal reinforces the company’s drive towards developing robust and sustainable processes whilst delivering rigorous carbon neutral goals. Its international operation of leading brands spans three countries and operates from 54 facilities in Ireland, the UK and the Netherlands, delivering domestic and commercial waste management, recycling collection and processing, logistics, green fuels, energy recovery, and renewable energy supply solutions.
Tyrone Energy’s existing senior management team will remain within the business. general manager Andy Luke will work alongside Beauparc’s management team to further develop innovative opportunities of generating energy from waste.
Welcoming the deal, Beauparc CEO Brian McCabe, said: “Tyrone Energy fits our appetite for innovative sustainable energy projects that contribute to the transition to a low carbon economy. Its energy from waste station provides an essential outlet for waste that would otherwise be sent to landfill, converting it into sustainable electricity. The business has a proven record of excellence, and we look forward to working with its current team.”