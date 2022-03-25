Bedwin Soft Furnishings set to grow with acquisition of Oaktree Blinds and £100,000 investment

This significant acquisition will see the family-run business add three new jobs to its current workforce, bringing its headcount to 25.

The deal, set to complete on the first of April, will see Oaktree founder Alan Pickering come on board in a sales role within the newly branded ‘Oaktree by Bedwin.’

Throughout the course of the pandemic, Bedwin has seen its business grow with three jobs, along with a separate £250,000 investment in a newly built furnishing factory.

In recent months Bedwin has invested £100,000 in new machinery to both automate production and reduce their carbon footprint and help to reduce emissions and enhance green credentials.

In recent months, Bedwin has won contracts and custom with notable names including the NHS Northern Ireland Framework, Lusk Community College, Newbridge Integrated College and Newtownards Crematorium, having also worked with Liberty Insurance and Queen’s University since 2020.

‘Oaktree by Bedwin’ will see the business diversify and enhance their overall blinds offering to the wider UK and Ireland market, opening up new opportunities.

Bedwin sales director Chris Wallace, said: “The acquisition of Oaktree Blinds is a strong statement of intent for our business, particularly within the blinds industry that has seen continuous growth in recent years.

“However, being able to bring in someone with the reputation and expertise of Alan, as part of the deal is equally as significant.

“We’ve worked hard to develop our market share in recent years, and this is another positive step in growing our workforce, product offering, and customer base. The future is looking bright for the Bedwin business.”

Founder of Oaktree, Alan Pickering is excited at the prospect of remaining involved in the operations of the business he founded in 2009.

“I’m immensely proud of the business built by Oaktree over more than 13 years and delighted to be able to continue much of our work for long-standing and new customers through the brilliant Bedwin company.

“I know the Wallace family well and have no doubt they will help nurture and bring the Oaktree brand from strength to strength in the coming years.”

