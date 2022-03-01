Belfast Airport hosts recruitment fair to aide aviation sector recovery

Belfast International Airport is hosting a jobs fair to help recruit for over 200 roles with several on-site service providers across security, ground handling, retail, and hospitality.

The recruitment drive will play a key part in recovery for the local aviation sector as consumer confidence around travel returns.

The job fair will be held at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Gasworks, Belfast city centre on Wednesday, March 2 from 4pm – 7pm where service providers will offer information and advice on the roles available.

Jaclyn Coulter, HR manager at Belfast International Airport

Employers for the roles include Wilson James, SSP, Swissport, Aelia Duty free, WH Smith and Mount Charles.

Urging people to come along, Jaclyn Coulter, HR manager at Belfast International Airport, said; “As the travel sector slowly rebuilds we, alongside our service partners, are ready recruit and expand the customer offering and experience at the airport.

“We can offer a wide range of skilled roles with flexible shifts and immediate start to suit everyone.”

The job fair is open to everyone just come along on the day.

Free car parking is available.

* Belfast International airport, member of the VINCI Airports network since 2018, has entered the Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) program by reaching the level 2 Reduction for its initiatives to reduce its carbon footprint.

