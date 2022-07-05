Belfast associate wins top National Award

The only award winner from Northern Ireland, Nathan Campbell was recognised for his commitment to delivering exceptional client service, contributing to business development and thought leadership and for his commitment to learning and development.

Originally from Antrim, Nathan joined the Belfast firm in September 2014 and was promoted to Associate in 2020. He is now part of their Employment and Immigration team.

The LawNet Awards recognise excellence and achievements across the legal membership body’s UK-wide network of over 3,000 lawyers and legal professionals. The Rising Star Award recognises a legal professional under the age of 35 who is expected to make an outstanding contribution to their law firm in the future.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Marston, LawNet, Nick Barnes, PKF Francis Clark, Nathan Campbell and Helen Hamilton-Shaw, LawNet. Image courtesy of LawNet

Nathan explained: “I feel both delighted and humbled to have been chosen the winner of LawNet’s Rising Star Award. I am honoured to be recognised amongst so many talented lawyers within this category, and I’m really pleased that I could bring home this award for Cleaver Fulton Rankin.”

Jonathan Forrester, MD at Cleaver Fulton Rankin, added: “We are so proud of Nathan’s achievement at this year’s LawNet awards. Nathan is an invaluable asset to the team who has already established a reputation as one of NI’s leading immigration lawyers – and this award is testament to his remarkable talent. We are sure that this accolade will be the first of many for Nathan throughout his legal career.”