Belfast-based Fusion Antibodies secures contract with a US BioTech company worth over $1.83m

This is the second collaboration announcement in less than two months for the pre-clinical antibody discovery and development firm.

This collaborative research and development agreement reinforces Fusion Antibodies’ position as one of the leading providers of early-stage antibody discovery and engineering services and is testament to its rapidly growing service offerings.

Dr Richard Jones, CEO of Fusion Antibodies, said: “We are delighted to have agreed this important new contract with a key player in the biotech industry. The Agreement has very significant minimum contract value of US$1.83 million. Furthermore, we are especially pleased that the project will take place using our RAMPTM platform, highlighting that this technology continues to gain traction in the marketplace.”

Dr Richard Jones, CEO of Fusion Antibodies

Dr Julie Gormley, senior commercial director, explained: “This contract is also a further demonstration of Fusion Antibodies expertise and capabilities. Through the utilisation of our own proprietary RAMPTM platform we are offering our client the opportunity to drive the discovery of novel therapeutic antibodies against tough targets, where traditional discovery efforts have previously failed.

“We are thrilled to be working with a team of impassioned scientists to provide essential solutions in relation to the research and development of several pre-determined projects and as we continue to grow and invest in our technologies and team we hope to provide such support to many more clients across the globe as our industry evolves over the next 10 to 20 years.”

James Fair, chief financial officer added: “Under our new CEO, Dr Richard Jones, Fusion Antibodies approach is to grow the business with a strong focus on using the organisation’s strong track record. By showcasing the knowledge and expertise of our exceptional staff, along with our first-rate proprietary platforms, we are in a prime position to continue to win large, long-term contracts such as the one we have announced today. We look forward to delivering on the contract and continuing to collaborate with other such organisations.”

