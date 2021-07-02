Belfast based TriMedika accelerates growth ahead of US market entry

Pioneers of innovative medical devices, including a leading non-contact thermometer, TriMedika has delivered 100% year-on-year growth since launching in 2016.

TriMedika has also seen significant uplift in 2020/2021, increasing staff from four to 14. New hires include a five strong dedicated Digital Marketing Team, a Training and Quality Projects Manager, Office Manager, Sales Coordinator and an Engineering Intern.

The recent success is due to a dedicated marketing strategy, improved distributor networks and many countries moving to mandate the use of non-contact thermometers in healthcare.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jenny Cromie, US Key Account Manager with Dr Roisin Molloy, TriMedika CEO, co-founder and Julie Brien, TriMedika COO, co-founder

There is now a greater awareness of the benefits of non-contact in regard to infection control, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company now distributes TRITEMPTM in over 21 countries across the globe, listed on major procurement frameworks including NHS Supply Chain.

TriMedika is also in the final stages of R&D for new connected technologies to its portfolio.

Julie Brien COO and co-founder of TriMedika, said: “The development of the next generation product is progressing at pace; this is a connected thermometer which will communicate with hospital electronic patient record systems, to enable seamless data capture and reduce transcription errors.

“Our connected solution will also enable Healthcare Professionals to monitor patient temperature from home, reducing the need to travel to hospital and exposure to potential infection, decreasing stress and contributing to improved bed capacity.”

As TriMedika go from strength to strength, the company has won a number of awards, including The Time Maserati Top 100, Great British Entrepreneur Awards and National Start-up Awards.

CEO Dr Roisin Molloy is finalist for the prestigious upcoming 2021 EY Entrepreneur of the Year award.

As TriMedika continues to grow, they are further expanding their engineering team as they prepare for the next major development; entry to the US and Middle Eastern markets, with plans to extend to 20 staff by the end of 2021.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.