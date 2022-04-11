Belfast Chamber Business Awards will recognise and reward brilliance

Belfast Chamber has officially launched its 2022 Business Awards in the Observatory Bar of Belfast’s Grand Central Hotel.

The Awards, now in their seventh year and sponsored once again by Bank of Ireland, have become the city’s premier celebration of business excellence in the city and will take place on Friday, October 21 in the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Shaw’s Bridge.

Across 22 different categories ranging from Best New Business, Business Leader of the Year and the Best Company to Work For to new categories like Best International Business, Excellence in Contribution to the Community and the Diversity and Inclusion Award, the event will showcase the very best of Belfast business in what has been a challenging year.

Paul McClurg, head of Belfast business banking at Bank of Ireland, Clodagh Rice, BBC NI business correspondent who hosted the launch and Belfast Chamber chief executive Simon Hamilton

Belfast Chamber president Michael Stewart, said: “Belfast Chamber is absolutely delighted to be able to launch the 2022 Belfast Chamber Business Awards which are proudly sponsored by Bank of Ireland.

“In spite of the challenges we have come through and the new ones that we face, Belfast Chamber believes that a bright future lies ahead for our city’s economy. I know that the energy, the innovation and the resilience that business leaders in Belfast always exhibit will help propel Belfast to even bigger and better things.

“Sometimes in this part of the world, we don’t take the time to acknowledge just how amazing and exceptional we are. We shouldn’t be shy to take a second and say Belfast is brilliant and its businesses are outstanding. That’s what the 2022 Belfast Chamber Business Awards is all about.

“Our 2022 Belfast Chamber Business Awards will celebrate the success of those businesses and their team members who are at the top of their game. Belfast Chamber is immensely proud of the businesses in our city who are always developing new ideas, making a contribution to the community in which they operate and nurturing new talent.

“Those are the kind of qualities that makes businesses in Belfast stand out and the Belfast Chamber Business awards will recognise exactly that.

“We would encourage businesses from across our city to go to www.belfastchamber.com, look at the various categories and enter for free online. We are really looking forward to joining together on October 21 to recognise and reward the brilliance of Belfast business.”

Paul McClurg, head of Belfast Business Banking at Bank of Ireland UK, continued: “Bank of Ireland is delighted to continue our partnership with Belfast Chamber of Commerce and support the Belfast Chamber Business Awards for the seventh consecutive year.

“We are proud of how our business customers, and the wider business community of Belfast, have dealt with the significant challenges of the last two years, by adapting and finding new ways to flourish.

“Many have taken the opportunity to accelerate innovation, adopt new technology and develop new ways of working to succeed, and we are proud to be able to support them with their plans for the future.

“Belfast has a central role to play in the growth of the economy of Northern Ireland, and in supporting this year’s Awards, it’s important to recognise and celebrate all the hard work, resilience and creativity of Belfast businesses over the past 12 months.

“Success in business is created by people with great vision, who innovate and build diverse and empowered teams to deliver enhanced outcomes for their customers.

“We would like to take this opportunity to encourage businesses from all sectors to enter and look forward to showcasing their achievements through the Awards, and wish everyone involved every success.”

The Belfast Business Awards will take place at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Shaws Bridge on Friday, October 21. If you are interested in entering the Belfast Chamber Business Awards visit www.belfastchamber.com.