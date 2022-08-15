Belfast Chamber sets up new regeneration policy working group

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking Belfast Chamber’s recent annual general meeting, Alana Coyle said, “We all know how hard the pandemic hit Belfast. Thankfully, we have emerged from the worst of it, but it will continue to shape many aspects of life in the city.

“It is good to see new social spaces like parklets open across the city and more and more hospitality businesses utilising outdoor space creating the kind of atmosphere we have longed for in Belfast.

“Those types of changes, and others that are in the pipeline, are exactly what we need if we are to build on those infrastructure investments and create the sort of city that is a magnet for the talent that our fast-growing tech and professional services sectors need. During my time as president, Belfast Chamber will continue to work with our partners in City Hall and Stormont to push forward with that positive agenda for Belfast, seeking to build a city that is an even better place to live in, work in, study in and visit and, in so doing, benefit businesses across Belfast.

Belfast Chamber president Alana Coyle and Tom Stokes, director, TSA Planning

“I want Belfast Chamber’s diverse membership to contribute to shaping that vision. To help achieve that, Belfast Chamber is creating a new regeneration policy working group and I am delighted that Tom Stokes, the director of TSA Planning, has agreed to chair it.

“I have asked Tom to draw together people with an interest and expertise in regeneration from across our membership to build on the work Belfast Chamber has started and develop a genuinely ambitious vision for Belfast and how we can regenerate in a way that enhances everyone’s quality of life and makes Belfast a standout city for talent from around the world.”

Tom added: “I am pleased to have been asked by Alana to chair Belfast Chamber’s new regeneration policy working group.