Belfast City Centre gift card provides businesses with a £188k boost

Clare Maguire Belfast One BID, Chris McCracken, Linen Quarter BID, Lord Mayor Cllr Kate Nicholl and Damien Corr, Destination CQ BID

The Belfast City Centre Gift Card, funded by the Belfast BIDs, Belfast One, Destination CQ and Linen Quarter, has announced that, since they partnered on the scheme in 2020, it has generated £188k worth of sales benefiting the City Centre businesses involved.

Ranked as having one of the highest gift card sales in the UK in 2021 alongside a high profile #GiftTheCity campaign, the scheme has over 166 businesses taking part from across all the BID locations.

However, the BIDs hope to encourage more businesses to sign up, get involved in expanding the gift card experience for customers as well as benefit from the potential economic boost to their business.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Versatility, the perfect gift solution for all occasions, and with a wide variety of places to spend (retail, health & beauty, bars, restaurants, and hotels) has made the Belfast City Centre Gift Card an increasingly attractive proposition for consumers who are keen to support the local economy as well as gifting a unique City Centre experience.

The Belfast City Centre Gift Card is free and easy for businesses to get involved. It’s simply a Mastercard-based gift card that works in the same way as department store / shopping centre gift cards. Customers purchase a card online www.belfastgiftcard.co.uk, choose the amount, load it onto the card and make it a gift. Cards are valid for a year but can only be used at a participating business location.

Belfast Lord Mayor Councillor Kate Nicholl said: “Congratulations to the Belfast BIDS on the success of their Belfast City Centre Gift Card which has given City Centre businesses an incredible £188K boost. It just goes to show that collaboration and partnership are even more important during these challenging times. I’m delighted to see that the shops, restaurants, and businesses who signed up to accept the gift card have been so well supported by shoppers. This is such a simple, yet versatile solution for people who want to give the gift of choice and make sure their money is benefitting our city’s economy.”

Clare Maguire, managing director Belfast One BID, commented: “We are delighted that the Belfast City Centre Gift Card has created a £188k boost to local businesses as well as being listed as one of the most successful Town & City Gift Card programs for 2021. The success of sales will help to deliver a much-needed boost to the local economy, drive footfall back into our City Centre as well as encourage other businesses to get involved.”

Damien Corr, managing director Destination CQ, explained: “This is a great achievement for Belfast City Centre Gift Card. The BIDs have worked together to promote the card to businesses and customers since the partnership began i 2020. It is a great way to retain spend within the BID areas. Businesses who aren’t involved should sign up so they don’t miss out on the benefits of the scheme.”

Chris McCracken, managing Director Linen Quarter BID, added: “The Belfast City Centre Gift Card provides consumers with outstanding choice across 166 retail and hospitality outlets, and we are delighted to see sales grow year on year. As the region’s premier visitor destination, we encourage businesses to participate in the scheme to support with the Gift Card experience as the gateway to a great day out.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.