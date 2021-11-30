Belfast Coffee Roasters toast success with 50% growth

The booming business is housed in Belfast’s Townsend Enterprise Park - a charitable organisation whose aim it is to stimulate social and economic regeneration.

During the pandemic, Belfast Coffee Roasters almost doubled the turnover in the business, which lead to the investment of the new roaster.

Owner, Allen Cox feels the growth of the business is down to more people working from home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Margaret Patterson McMahon, CEO of Townsend Enterprise Park alongside Allen Cox, owner of Belfast Coffee Roasters

He explained: “It has been a very busy 18 months. We are very fortunate that just a few weeks before the pandemic hit, we created our first E-commerce website, the timing couldn’t have worked out better.

“So, when the stay at home and ‘work from home’ message went out, that’s when we saw demand sky-rocket. Previously the majority of our business relied on sales of our products to coffee shops, restaurants and shops, but as this market closed overnight, a new one eclipsed it. People were no longer able to nip out to buy their favourite brew at the local coffee shop, so, they started to search for a company offering freshly roasted, ethically sourced, coffee that tasted great and could be delivered to their door.

“Luckily, we were able to fulfil that demand, and we were extremely busy all throughout the entire 18 months. So much so, that I employed a further full-time member of staff, moved to much larger premises and doubled our turnover.

“From our unit in Townsend Enterprise Park, we were shipping our products all over the world, to places like Argentina, America and even Hong Kong.

“I am immensely grateful for the support of our loyal customers for our business throughout this time.”

Margaret Patterson McMahon, CEO of Townsend Enterprise Park, continued: “What Allen and his team have achieved is just remarkable. Not only did they survive the pandemic, but they thrived. Their move to one of our larger units is testimony to how far they have come. It is wonderful to see a small business like this thriving in a global marketplace.”

Townsend Enterprise Park, is home to 46 small-to-medium sized businesses, employing over 300 people from across the city and beyond, providing flexible workspaces, meeting, and training and conference rooms. Other businesses housed there include a professional laundry servicing the hospitality and sports industry, a reflexologist training service, a florist, marble specialists, artists and makers, glazier and a series of other charitable organisations including a homeless charity.

Steeped in history and located on a site of huge historical and economic significance, Townsend Enterprise Park, has been a thriving hub of industry for over 30 years.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.