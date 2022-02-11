Belfast creators shortlisted for Waterstones Children’s Book Prize

In the Illustrated Books category, Barry Falls is nominated for his picture book, Alone! and Ciara Smyth is nominated in the Books for Older Readers category for her novel, Not My Problem.

Every year Waterstones’ expert booksellers vote for the books they believe are the very best in new children’s writing and illustration.

Now in its 18th year, the Waterstones Children’s Book Prize has evolved into one of the most prestigious accolades for children’s books in the UK, launching the careers of many authors and illustrators.

Barry Falls

Last year’s winner, A Kind of Spark by Elle McNicoll, shot to the top of the bestseller charts after being announced as 2021 winner and saw an increase in sales of 2300% across the Waterstones estate.

Alone! By Barry Falls is an enchanting tale of a boy who wants to be on his own – and the creatures that seem determined to get in the way. With its easily flowing rhyming text and colourful illustrations, Alone! is a delightful picture book about the joy of making friends.

Barry explained: “It’s a real honour for me to be shortlisted for this great prize. Waterstones has always been a great place to hunt down the most interesting picture books and so having my book on this list is utterly thrilling. I’ve seen first-hand the strange and unpredictable effects that living a socially distanced life can have on children, and while they are resilient and adaptable in ways that us grown-ups often aren’t, they thrive on social interactions and family connections. I really hope that in this Covid-defined era, where many of us are forced to spend a lot of time alone (or alone-together) my story might help parents open up conversations with their kids about friendship, that all-important personal space, and being open to new experiences.”

Barry Falls is an illustrator who graduated from Ulster University in 2005 and works for a range of clients in publishing, design and advertising including The New York Times, The Financial Times, Unicef, NSPCC and The Guardian. Falls works with a variety of pen, pencil, paint and found materials. Sections of a drawing are created individually and then assembled on the computer like a digital collage. Texture and vibrant, saturated colours are a hallmark of his work. Barry’s love of drawing animals and flora is apparent in much of his work. He also lectures in illustration at Ulster University.

Ciara Smyth

Fizzing with witty one-liners and blessed with some truly memorable teen characters, Ciara Smyth’s delightful second novel, Not My Problem, sees school ‘fixer’ Aideen battling her own demons whilst trying to sort out her classmates’ problems.

Ciara continued: “I’m over the moon to be shortlisted for the Waterstones Children’s Book Prize, I’m so glad that there are people who love Aideen as much as I do! Aideen in Not My Problem is really protective of herself in many ways but she’s also longing for connection. I love to write about people who have to overcome their defences to discover the richness and colour that relationships of all kinds bring to their lives. If we can manage to do that while making people laugh, even better!”

Ciara Smyth was born in the south of Ireland and has now been living in Belfast for over 10 years. Smyth worked as a teacher and mental health trainer before becoming a social worker.

Florentyna Martin, Waterstones head of Children’s books added: “At a time when books are increasingly relied upon to help us navigate an uncertain world, our booksellers have keenly chosen shortlists that inspire readers. Offering varied perspectives on themes of belonging and identity, the shortlisted books invite young readers to find comfort in familiar communities, discover engaging new worlds, or adventure to the unknown, all whilst being guided by unique, life-changing and relatable characters. The skill and talent of these writers and illustrators showcases the dynamism of children’s books, and the power of sharing stories.”

The shortlists consist of 18 books across three categories. Six books will compete within each category to be crowned category winner, with the three category winners then vying for the overall title of Waterstones Children’s Book Prize Winner 2022.

