Belfast engineering firm attains two prestigious industry awards

Belfast firm McGreevy Engineering has achieved the prestigious SC21 Bronze Award for the fourth consecutive year.

Specialising in precision machined components with internal engineering capabilities, the local family run business, services a wide range of sectors including, aerospace, medical, agri-tech, power generation, oil and gas, defence and security, ship building, rail and automotive.

The Supply Chain for the 21st Century (SC21 programme) is a UK-wide programme delivered by the aerospace, defence, security and space group (ADS), where participants must achieve and maintain certain criteria centred around delivery, quality, sustainable improvement and business, manufacturing and relationship excellence.

McGreevy Engineering managing director, Aaron McGreevy

As well as the SC21 Bronze Award, McGreevy Engineering also achieved AS9100 recertification shortly before Christmas, which is a quality management system standard for those that service the aviation, space and defence sectors.

After the challenges of the past two years, especially for the aerospace sector, McGreevy Engineering managing director, Aaron McGreevy said he was “delighted” and extremely proud of his team upon achieving recertification of the SC21 Bronze Award for the fourth year running alongside the AS9100.

Aaron continued: “Alike many companies around the world, we have had to work in extremely challenging circumstances over the past two years.

“I’m delighted with the recertification of the SC21 Bronze Award and am so proud of my team who are dedicated, hardworking and always striving to deliver the very best quality products for our customers.

“Continual improvement is something we have always prioritised here at McGreevy Engineering and participating in programmes such as SC21, give us the tools to ensure that we continue to achieve this.

“The recertification of the SC21 Bronze Award and AS9100, illustrates how committed we are to providing quality to our customers and the experience we have gained through the programme has been truly priceless.”

Aaron also looked to the future as the local industry moves forward following the Covid-19 pandemic, he added: “We are glad to see the aerospace sector slowly starting to recover after the major challenges posed by the pandemic and myself and my team are poised to help our customers with all their needs and requirements regardless of how complex they may be.”

McGreevy Engineering was guided through the SC21 process by fellow Northern Irish company, the Centre for Competitiveness (CforC), that works to help companies improve innovation, quality and productivity.

Highlighting the accolades as ‘no mean feat’, George Wilson, CforC Senior Executive, explained: “I would like to congratulate the team at McGreevy Engineering for achieving the recertification of the SC21 Bronze Award as well as the AS9100.

“At CforC, we are committed to helping companies achieve improved innovation, productivity and quality and programmes like this go a long way to helping them achieve that.

“Companies that participate in the SC21 programme are expected to meet rigid criteria, therefore recertification is certainly no mean feat!

“The entire team at McGreevy Engineering should be very proud of themselves and excited for what is sure to be a very bright future!”

Also praising the company, Dr Leslie Orr, director of ADS Northern Ireland, added: “Congratulations to Aaron and the entire McGreevy Engineering team!

“McGreevy Engineering has serviced customers in the aerospace sector for a number of years and we know that the team’s ability to provide fantastic quality products is second to none.

“Many companies like McGreevy Engineering form the backbone of the supply chain of the aircrafts interior and aviation sector in Northern Ireland. It is a great achievement to maintain this standard particularly over these last two years.

“Well done McGreevy Engineering.”

