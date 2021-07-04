Belfast entrepreneur Nuala Murphy announced Interim Head of Business at Diversity Mark NI

A self-starter and entrepreneur, Nuala founded Lean in Belfast in 2013, the local volunteer-run chapter of the non-profit created by Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg. The group, which began as a small network of peers from all walks of professional life, now boasts over 3,000 members across the island of Ireland. During lockdown last year, Nuala also set up the Women’s Investor Ready Project, a community interest group dedicated to changing the stat of investment in women entrepreneurs regionally.

Beginning tomorrow (Monday, July 5), Nuala will join Diversity Mark on a 14-month basis while the firm’s current Head of Business Christine White, is on maternity leave. With its commitment to building a more diverse and inclusive workplace, Diversity Mark enables organisations to identify and take action on any institutional barriers facing underrepresented groups. Founded in 2016 by Women in Business, Diversity Mark now represents 80,000 employees across Northern Ireland.

In her new role, Nuala will bring her skills and global experience in diversity and inclusion and will be focused on expanding Diversity Mark’s reach to include the rest of Ireland and the UK, helping the organisation achieve its objectives across 2021 and beyond. She will channel her passion and commitment to building a more equal society, working with companies from all sectors as they commit to advancing diversity and inclusion to benefit all employees.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nuala Murphy, who joins Diversity Mark NI as interim Head of Business on Monday, July 5

Marking the announcement, Nuala Murphy said: “It is a real honour to carry on Christine’s mantle as Head of Business at Diversity Mark, an organisation that has become such a vital proponent of workplace inclusivity across Northern Ireland.

“For years I have been an impassioned advocate for women’s equality and have a deep commitment to creating workplaces where every person has a seat at the table and a chance to be heard. Never has there been a better time to have organisations sign up to commit to diverse and inclusive strategies and practice and I am very much looking forward to building on the momentum and success that the Diversity Mark team has achieved to date.

“I am calling on companies and those I have worked with in the past to get in touch with Diversity Mark NI to begin their diversity journey.”

Within her first month in post, Nuala will be involved in a Fireside Chat “Emerging Stronger” with Danske Bank’s Gender Diversity Network, which last year become the first bank in Northern Ireland to be awarded the Silver Diversity Mark. The event will be an honest conversation of how challenges of lockdown were overcome and how to thrive in the new normal, with Nuala talking about her experience during the past year and how it led to her taking up her new role with Diversity Mark NI.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.