Belfast firm, Scanmatix is named Startup of the Year

Belfast based startup Scanmatix has been named the Startup of the Year at the Northern Ireland final of the StartUp Awards National Series.

The StartUp Awards National Series debuted this year to highlight the dynamic startup scene across the country that skyrocketed during the pandemic and has been rolled out in nine UK nations and regions, supported nationally by BT, Clearco, Moblox, Fearless Adventures and with regional support

from Moja Group.

The winners of this year’s StartUp Awards National Series

Scanmatix helps businesses improve their bottom line with Business Analytics. They have developed a complimentary inventory management framework and barcode scanning tool that sits alongside existing EPoS and ERP systems to help identify stock issues, improve efficiencies, and drive production within retail, manufacturing and wholesale businesses.

The final was held at the Ulster Museum in Belfast and saw fourteen different awards given to new businesses in categories such as global startup of the year, creative startup of the year and young entrepreneur of the year.

The awards were judged by a panel of prominent local judges, including Dave Linton, of Madlug, Dr Roisin Molloy of Trimedika and Audrey Osbourne of TechStart Ventures.

One of the judges commented: “The business has shown good growth, and that’s just through word of mouth. The entrepreneurs have an excellent background in this industry and understand it well. Leveraging this knowledge will definitely benefit the speed of growth and inform strategies. They have a clear route on how to drive the business forward, and it’s great to see them set up a subsidiary to fund the business and get their solution to market whilst not being in direct competition with the market leader.”

George Armstrong, co-founder and CEO of Scanmatix

George Armstrong, co-founder and CEO of Scanmatix, said: “The whole team are extremely proud to win such a prestigious award. The external validation from other business leaders is key to ensuring that the product and service we provide is not only commercially viable but can bring help to all local and national businesses as we navigate our way out of Covid and the implications of Brexit.”

Originally formed as the Wales StartUp Awards in 2016, the Awards Series has joined forces with the Great British Entrepreneur Awards to take the celebration of newly formed businesses nationwide.

Creator of the awards, Professor Dylan Jones-Evans OBE, said the inaugural event had recognised the amazing entrepreneurial talent that exists across Northern Ireland.

“We’re so proud of the fantastic reception the first year of the StartUp Awards National Series has had across all the nations and regions of the UK. We have heard exceptional stories of dedication and passion from founders of new Northern Ireland firms, and it was an honour to showcase these local entrepreneurial heroes in Belfast last night. With record numbers of new businesses being created in Northern Ireland, there is no better time to celebrate the achievements of these great businesses that are creating employment and wealth in their local communities.

“A huge congratulations to all the category winners and especially to the team at Scanmatix that, like many others, started and traded during the Covid pandemic and, through resilience, innovation, and sheer hard work, have succeeded and thrived during the most difficult economic circumstances.

“They, and many of the other winners, will have a major impact on their sector in years to come, and we look forward to seeing what’s next for these amazing entrepreneurs and their businesses.”

Tara Pollock, director of corporate affairs, enterprise at BT, said: “It has been a pleasure to be a judge for the Awards Series and see the incredible work that startups have been doing across areas such as B2B, professional services and future innovation.

“At BT, we are committed to championing the cause of small businesses and startups because we recognise the creativity and value they bring to our economy. I’d like to say a huge congratulations to all the winners on their achievements and wish them well for the future.”

Full list of winners

Northern Ireland StartUp of the Year - Scanmatix

Business-to-Business Services StartUp of the Year - Scanmatix

Consumer Services StartUp of the Year - Boobingit

Creative StartUp of the Year - Sheer Blooms

Digital StartUp of the Year - Erised

Food and Drink StartUp of the Year - Mussenden Sea Salt

Global StartUp of the Year - The Mind Tribe UK

Innovative StartUp of the Year - Sativa Learning

Mobile and Emerging Technologies StartUp of the Year - NetworkFit

Online Retail StartUp of the Year - MOVE

Professional Services StartUp of the Year - Occupational Therapy

Rural StartUp of the Year - The Dundrum Inn

Young Entrepreneur of the Year - Digital Stylist

Belfast StartUp of the Year - Whytematter Staffing Solutions