A Belfast fish and chip shop has been nominated for two top accolades at the National Fish and Chip Awards 2023.

Running for over 30 years, the National Fish and Chip Awards is the largest UK-wide event that raises standards across the industry and supports the fish and chip related businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the first time this year, The National Federation of Fish Friers will be hosting the awards which are set to take place next month.

Fish City, located in Ann Street, Belfast

Fish City in the heart of Belfast is the only restaurant in Northern Ireland to be recognised at this year's awards - raking up two separate nominations, and the city centre eaterie knows how to serve up a pretty mean fish supper with lashings of salt and vinegar. a slice of lemon and the option of tartare sauce.

It is in the running for: Fish and Chip Restaurant of the Year; and Environment and Sustainability Champion.

Fish City is a lively family-owned business, which began its journey in 2013, winning the 'Seafish' Regional Fish and Chip Shop of the Year Award in 2015, and in 2018 were voted the UK’s healthiest and most sustainable Fish & Chip restaurant and takeaway by Seafish.