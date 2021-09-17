Belfast Harbour appoints three new directors

The appointments will see Belfast Harbour continue to deliver on its ambition as a gateway for trade and opportunity by growing economic activity, adopting new technology and upholding the highest environmental standards.

Ian Lang has joined Belfast Harbour in a new role as Infrastructure and Sustainability Director, with 15 years’ experience in the transport and aviation sector, leading the development agenda at airports in various geographies, most recently including Gatwick, Edinburgh and Glasgow. Lang has significant experience in delivering complex infrastructure projects, including the project management of large-scale capital investment portfolios, and will bolster Teams in developing high-quality, sustainable infrastructure, as well as promoting Belfast Harbour’s Green Port strategy.

Mike Dawson has been appointed as People and Corporate Services Director. From his previous roles, including Group HR and Corporate Services Director at Dale Farm, Dawson brings a wealth of experience in developing progressive HR policies and procedures, and will drive Belfast’s Harbour’s commitment to nurturing and attracting diverse talent.

Ian Lang, Kevin Ryan, Joe O’Neill and Mike Dawson

Kevin Ryan has been welcomed as a new Development Director. He joins Belfast Harbour from Dublin based international property company, Hines, where he was Development Director for 6 years. Prior to this Ryan was Head of Property for Tesco Ireland. His depth of experience will support Belfast Harbour and partners in realising ambitions around future growth, enabling the organisation to continue to stimulate and grow the regional economy.

