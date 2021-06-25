Belfast hospital trust undergoes smart building transformation

The work was carried out by Exchange Communications, digital transformation and telephony experts and will play a crucial role in ensuring the hospital can utilise the latest state-of the-art equipment.

Paul Duffy, IT and Telecommunications Co-Director at Belfast Health and Social Care Trust, said: “The upgrade to 5G will be a huge benefit to our clinical, nursing staff and everyone who visits the hospital and will help ensure the continued efficient running of the services on which our patients depend.

“The importance of ensuring the hospital has good 4 and 5G connectivity has become even more of a focus during the pandemic. Visiting have been restricted and patients have been unable to see their loved ones in person which has meant they depend even more on digital voice and video connections to keep in touch.

Belfast City Hospital

“This project will help to ensure we offer the best internet speeds and connectivity we can for patients contacting their family and friends.”

Exchange Communications is a leading cloud and digital transformation specialist, delivering telecom and smart building connectivity solutions to businesses in over 100 countries worldwide.

Tom Sime, CEO at Exchange Communications, added: “A good internet connection is very important to the smooth running of a hospital, not just in terms of helping patients keep in touch with friends and family, but also keeping staff connected to patients and colleagues across the UK.

“As technology continues to advance a ‘smart’ way of thinking about the services and treatment Belfast Hospital can provide will be essential, so we are thrilled we were able to install a future-proof system that will continue to support wellness.”

Tom Sime, CEO at Exchange Communications

