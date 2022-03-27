Belfast hotel celebrating success at Gold Medal Awards

Aoife Casey, Clayton Hotels Group brand manager and Conal O’Neill, Clayton Hotels Group general manager

Clayton Hotel Belfast has scooped first prize at the 2021 Hotel & Catering Review Gold Medal Awards.

With stiff competitive from hotels across Ireland, the hotel was awarded the gold medal in Ireland’s Business & Conference Hotel category.

The Gibson Hotel in Dublin took the Silver Medal, which is also owned by Dalata Hotel Group PLC.

Aoife Casey, Clayton Hotels Group brand manager, Conal O’Neill, Clayton Hotels Group general manager and Marty Wheelan, the Irish broadcaster

The growing company, which owns Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels along with a portfolio of other hotels including The Gibson, has invested heavily in tailoring its hotels and service to suit the business guest.

Now in their 32nd year, the Gold Medal Awards are one of the leading independent awards for the Irish hospitality industry and aim to recognise and celebrate the outstanding achievements of the hotel and catering sector over the past 12 months.

This year’s awards were announced at a gala ceremony at the Lyrath Estate Hotel, Kilkenny.

CEO of the Dalata Hotel Group, Dermot Crowley, said: “We are delighted to win both the gold and silver medals in such prestigious awards, particularly in the best Business & Conference Hotel category after the challenges the pandemic has brought for hosting events of this nature in hotels. Congratulations to the teams at Clayton Hotel Belfast and The Gibson Hotel for these outstanding and fully deserved awards.”

The hotel group launched its Seamless solution last year to enable businesses to use its extensive networks of four-star hotels to host virtual and hybrid events and conferences. The hotel group can offer a virtual studio, live streaming capabilities and access to remote presenters at selected venues.

Dermot Crowley, added: “We recognised the need for innovative meeting and events facilities and a great deal of thought has gone into the Seamless initiative to make it easy and straightforward to use, fully flexible and scalable so we can cater for a wide range of events – the options really are limitless.”

