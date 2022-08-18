Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New research by wine cooler experts elitefridges.co.uk analysed data from Numbeo, the world’s largest cost of living database, to discover the cheapest and most expensive city in the UK for a bottle of wine.

A supermarket in Belfast stocks an average bottle of wine for £7.75, making it the sixth most expensive city.

This wine costs 68p more than the average bottle of wine.

It's Bournemouth, not Belfast that sells the cheapest of fine wines

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Norwich is the most expensive UK city to buy a bottle of wine with the average bottle costing £8.11 while Cambridge ranks as the second most expensive city with a bottle of wine costing £8.08, making the East of England the most expensive area for wine.

London and Leeds are placed joint third for price of a bottle of wine from a supermarket. The average bottle here costs £8.00. This is 93p more expensive than the National average.

In Reading, the average bottle of wine costs £7.86, placing it as the fourth most expensive city in the UK for a bottle. This is 79p more expensive than the national average.

Bristol ranks just below Reading, coming in as the fifth most expensive city in the UK, with an average bottle costing £7.76.

Coventry comes in as the seventh most expensive city, just behind Belfast. The average price of a supermarket bottle of wine is £7.75.

Sheffield, Plymouth, Liverpool, Glasgow, Exeter, Edinburgh, Brighton, Birmingham all rank as the eight most expensive cities with the average cost being £7.10; however, this is only 3p more than the national average.

York, Oxford, and Dundee rank joint as the tenth most expensive cities to buy a bottle of wine at £7.07.

Bournemouth is the cheapest city in the UK for a bottle of wine with a cost of £5.93, which is a substantial £1.14 cheaper than the national average. Which is £1.82 cheaper than a bottle of vino in Northern Ireland’s capital.

A spokesperson for elitefridges.co.uk commented on the findings: “Wine is a staple in many homes up and down the UK and this study offers a fascinating insight into the difference in the cost of a bottle of wine, particularly as we face rising costs for every day items due to the cost-of-living crisis.”