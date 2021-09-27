Belfast start-up, Asset Reality, selected by global accelerator Techstars

Asset Reality, founded by Belfast man Aidan Larkin, is one of just 12 companies in the world selected for the prestigious 2021 international Techstars Programme.

A worldwide network that helps entrepreneurs succeed, Techstars accepts less than 1% of applicants onto the programme putting Asset Reality in line for a major $1m dollar investment with the world’s largest tech accelerator.

Base in Belfast, Dublin, London and Wales, Asset Reality manages and sells criminal assets and was only launched a spare bedroom 18 months ago just as the pandemic started.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aidan, CEO of Asset Reality

Aidan, CEO, said: “Being selected for Techstars will accelerate our ability to drive investment and will mean new software development and create new roles across the UK and Ireland as the company grows and expands. The new normal of hybrid working allows us to draw on a wider talent pool of local and international recruits for our new offices in Belfast, Cardiff, Dublin and London as well as aiding our expansion into the US.

“The money raised from proceeds of crime sales gives law enforcement budgets to keep us safe, pays back victims of crime and funds charities and good causes. Literally billions of pounds every year is wasted through inefficient systems and processes when dealing with complex seized assets.

“There is a major opportunity to build solutions to deal with seized cryptocurrency better, for example, and our platform will allow enforcement agencies around the world to recover, manage and sell their assets in one single platform.

“We were a little stunned when we got that email saying we’d been accepted onto the Techstars London programme. I’m incredibly proud of the company and our team and the fact that we are only the fifth company from the island of Ireland to be accepted onto this international programme, fills me with pride.”

Having an incredible network of mentors, alumni, investors and team led by Eamonn Carey, Aidan added: “We are really excited for the future considering the company only launched this idea from a spare bedroom 18 months ago just as the pandemic started. To realise the scale of the opportunity, we have we look to our crypto partner Chainalysis, who also started off in Techstars in 2015, as a small start-up and have now grown to a $4 billion dollar company. Whilst my co-founders, Hugo Elliott and Nick Furneaux and I have our feet firmly on the ground, it’s wonderful to have that network that allows us to think big.”

Eamonn Carey, MD of Techstars London, says he is particularly excited with the inclusion of Asset Reality in this 10h anniversary intake: “Law enforcement agencies have no IT solutions for effectively tracking, managing, and selling seized assets. Asset Reality’s platform will provide a combined case management solution and online asset manager tool to solve these problems and additionally give the public access to a new ‘ebay’ style marketplace to help save time and dramatically increase revenue from the sale of seized assets.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.