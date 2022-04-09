Belfast tech company, Whitespace, sets trajectory for strong growth in 2022 and 2023
Belfast tech company Whitespace has ambitious plans for growth in 2022 that will see them doubling staff, potentially expanding to 100 employee by 2023.
This follows the significant scaling-up of the business in the last 12 months, with an increase in headcount by 53%, appointment of Richard Kennedy as managing director and the promotion of other key members of the existing team to the Board of Directors and strategic hires across the business.
The new managing is instrumental to the growth goal, bringing experience of taking tech companies from seed to scaled-up business operations.
The creation of four new key board level positions have been filled by existing members of the Whitespace team including the appointment of Andrew Webber, chief revenue officer, Glenn McClements, chief operating officer and John Charnley, chief technology officer to the Board of Directors. It has also made further strategic appointments of new personnel across commercial, marketing, operations and human resources.
Invest NI has supported Whitespace’s growth since 2017.
George McKinney, director of technology and solutions, Invest NI, said: “Whitespace is an innovative, ambitious SME and I’m delighted to see its growth plans becoming a reality. We’ve worked closely with the company, offering business advice in international markets and R&D support to develop its eamli software, and help it secure global contracts. It’s great to see how our support can really impact company growth and I look forward to seeing how Whitespace’s business journey continues.”