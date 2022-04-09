Belfast tech company, Whitespace, sets trajectory for strong growth in 2022 and 2023

Whitespace team

This follows the significant scaling-up of the business in the last 12 months, with an increase in headcount by 53%, appointment of Richard Kennedy as managing director and the promotion of other key members of the existing team to the Board of Directors and strategic hires across the business.

The new managing is instrumental to the growth goal, bringing experience of taking tech companies from seed to scaled-up business operations.

The creation of four new key board level positions have been filled by existing members of the Whitespace team including the appointment of Andrew Webber, chief revenue officer, Glenn McClements, chief operating officer and John Charnley, chief technology officer to the Board of Directors. It has also made further strategic appointments of new personnel across commercial, marketing, operations and human resources.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Kennedy, managing director

Invest NI has supported Whitespace’s growth since 2017.