Belfast watchmaker appointed timekeeper to Stockholm Open tennis tournament

Hans Enoksen, founder of the Belfast-based Enoksen Watch Company, has set off for the Stockholm Open, Scandinavia’s biggest tennis tournament.

Enoksen is the official timekeeper for the event which runs from November 6 to 14 and will see Andy Murray join players such as the world number four ranked Olympic winner Alexander Zverev, the Norwegian and eighth-ranked Casper Ruud, and the Hubert Hurkacz, ranked 10.

The Stockholm Open is the oldest ATP indoor tournament and takes place in the Royal Tennis Hall in the Swedish capital.

Andy Murray planning on making Stockholm final event of season

Speaking to the News Lettter, Hans explained: “We are very proud to be appointed official timekeeper to the oldest indoor tennis tournament in the world, the Stockholm Open. “These appointments are very significant for any watch company because they are an expression of confidence in our product from the highest levels of international sports.”

Hans Enoksen, founder of the Belfast-based Enoksen Watch Company, has set off for the Stockholm Open

