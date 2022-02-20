Belfast wealth management firm has recorded ‘significant growth’ throughout 2021

Garth Maxwell, newly-appointed business development associate at Legacy Wealth Management, alongside Gillian Rea, operations director and Keith Liggett, managing director

Based in Belfast city centre, Legacy Wealth Management (Legacy) provides a bespoke, comprehensive and independent financial planning service for families and individuals, businesses and trustees.

Over the past 12 months, Legacy has expanded its team by 20%, with new roles including a business development associate, an investment analyst and head of marketing.

The new hires include Garth Maxwell, former head of private banking at Danske Bank. With over 30 years’ experience in the financial services sector, Garth will provide ongoing senior-level consultancy to Legacy in his role business development associate.

Legacy has also further developed its longstanding internal team with key promotions, appointing a new associate director and financial adviser from within its ranks.

The firm has also invested in a major rebrand exercise, including a new state-of-the-art website with a dedicated client portal and the rollout of a newly created bespoke brand and marketing collateral.

Managing director Keith Liggett explained that the firm’s growth has been underpinned by continued investment in response to increasing market demand for its services: “We have seen a steady and continuous rise in demand for our service in recent years, and particularly over the past 18 months.

“There is no doubt that the global pandemic has driven an increase in the volume of new clients seeking our support and expertise. Covid-19 has seen a growth in appetite for sound financial planning as people re-evaluate their lifestyles and seek to make expert informed choices about their finances, investments and pensions.

“That they are engaging Legacy as their chosen wealth management partner is testament to the calibre of our market-leading team of now eight financial advisors and business support professionals.

“In recent years, we have responded to client demand by investing in growing this team with market-leading talent and expertise and in maintaining our strong reputation for exceptional strategic advisory across a wide range of financial and investment considerations.”

According to Mr Liggett, Legacy has also seen a marked increase in the number of clients seeking a second opinion on the advice they have been given elsewhere.

“Getting a second opinion is always wise when making important life decisions – be it buying property, seeking medical expertise, or investing for your future. We strongly recommend that individuals and families seek a second opinion review of their wealth portfolio to ensure they are making the best, most valuable decisions for themselves and their loved ones, today and for the future.”

This proven success is largely due to Legacy’s investment strategy based on key principles that have been tried, tested and validated over many years – complemented by its commitment to extensive research and a sharing of key decisions within an investment committee that enjoys a deep understanding of market behaviours.

