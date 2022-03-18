Belfast Women’s Beer Collective launch their new beer

The beer is a chocolate, chilli, chai stout and was brewed with the help of local Northern Ireland craft beer brewery, Bullhouse.

Jennifer Noble of the Belfast Women’s Beer Collective, said: “We want to break down barriers and show that women enjoy good quality craft beer, but also so they can enjoy a good pint of beer in a great social setting. I want to thank Bullhouse Brewery for inviting our Collective to help brew the beer and to Sinead at Northern Lights for all their support and for letting us launch the beer at the bar.”

The Belfast Women’s Beer Collective is a group for women in Belfast and the surrounding areas, who are passionate about craft beer, who want to learn more about craft beer and brewing or simply want to socialize with other women over a pint.

Jennifer Noble of the Belfast Women’s Beer Collective and Sinead Cashman, manager of Northern Lights Bar try a few pints of the new chocolate, chili, chai stout called ‘Girls Just Wanna Mash Tun’

Set up almost five years ago, the Belfast Women’s Beer Collective was started to combat the male-dominated beer culture in Northern Ireland and allow women a safe space to express their love of a good craft pint. The Collective has since grown from casual gatherings to bigger events such as visiting breweries, guided beer tastings and a beer school.

Northern Lights Bar wants to shine a spotlight on the women enjoying a beer and to promote women in the beer industry and the wider drinks industry here in Northern Ireland.

Sinead Cashman, manager of Northern Lights said: “We wanted to provide a good safe place for all the women who support the local beer scene by buying, drinking and promoting local beer. And promote all the female beer lovers who buck the trend in a predominantly male industry. Northern Lights only sells beers from independently owned breweries, especially focusing on locally produced beers.”

