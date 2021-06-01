Belfast’s Beyond Skin named best Best Clinic in Ireland

Beyond Skin owners Jennie Wallace and Gillian Rossborough

It is the second year the Belfast-based clinic has been recipient of the sought-after trophy that recognises the best in medical aesthetics who have worked hard to represent the highest standards in clinical excellence, product innovation and practice achievement, while excelling in the field of aesthetic medicine.

Established in 2016 and has enjoyed steady growth, Beyond Skin Clinic now employs seven staff.

Jennie Wallace, co-proprietor of Beyond Skin, said: “We are thrilled to have won Best Clinic in Ireland coming off the back of one of the toughest years in business. We have worked hard to change and adapt our business model ensuring we were able to assist our clients virtually when lockdown restrictions were imposed. We invested in training our team, in new technologies and to embrace the realms of ecommerce. We are honoured to stand alongside our peers and other clinics we admire in the industry and to be recognised at a national level for the second time is just fantastic.”

Recognising the unwavering hard work and dedication of individuals and businesses, the Aesthetics Awards ceremony, was held virtually for the first time in its history, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Judges commented: ‘Beyond Skin have continued to uphold the highest standards and strive for the best results for their clients this year. To achieve this award, they have invested in their people and their technology. They are proud to work with leading innovators in aesthetics such as Cynosure, Allergan, Epionce, Obagi, Skinceuticals and Dermaquest. Providing safe, effective treatments in a comfortable environment is key to their success and with the addition of online services the clinic is now reaching a global audience with their messages promoting healthy skin.”

