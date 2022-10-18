Northern Ireland restaurant, Blank is celebrating its first full year in business after a flurry of coveted award wins.

The Malone Road restaurant’s unique selling point is the fact it has no menu, instead guests are presented with a list of ingredients sourced only on the island of Ireland and the dishes in the five course meal are kept firmly under wraps until the plate arrives from kitchen to the table.

Since opening only a year ago, the restaurant has enjoyed rave reviews and continues to expand the Blank dining concept across new horizons.

Recently Blank was crowned Restaurant of the Year in front of a crowd of hospitality and trade professionals at the Licensing Catering News Awards.

The award now sits alongside the restaurant’s other early successes, including Best Irish Culinary Experience in Ulster and Vegetarian Menu of the Year at the Yes Chef Awards earlier in the year. Blank is also listed in the SquareMeal Top 100 Restaurants in the UK, another prestigious title.

Delighted to be recognised with the top accolade, Christina Taylor, owner at Blank, said: “Blank is one year old and we are delighted that it has been recognised as Restaurant of the Year in an awards ceremony judged by our peers in the dining and hospitality trade.

"Every week we bring food from suppliers across Ireland to the plates of our guests in Belfast in our unique and original concept. The people of Belfast and Northern Ireland have embraced our concept with excitement and enthusiasm meaning no two nights in Blank are ever the same."

Jonny and Christina Taylor, owners at Blank Restaurant with head chef Stephen Johnston and Alex Daley, general manager

The team has just announced two new additions to the unique service at Blank, an extended nine course dining experience and a special French wine pairing which is set to transport guests from Belfast to Bordeaux.