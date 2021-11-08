Belfast’s entrepreneurs get help to set out their stall at St George’s Market

Belfast is joining one of the world’s biggest celebrations of entrepreneurship between November 8-12 and thanks to Belfast City Council, entrepreneurs will be getting the low-down on the hot topics to help boost their business.

Councillor Ryan Murphy, chair of Belfast City Council’s City Growth and Regeneration Committee, said: “We’ve worked with our partners to develop a really inspirational, diverse programme of free activities, workshops and events for Belfast’s business people – and people who might be toying with the idea of starting their own business.

“We’ve got a variety of experts sharing top tips - everything from the secrets of content creation to help businesses engage better with their customers, to the keys to good business financial management, how to refine your business idea and how to develop your profile. I’d highly recommend that people check out the programme online – and get down to St George’s Market on Friday morning to chat to and support the business people who’ve already taken the plunge and started trading.”

St Georges Market

People across the city have been inspired to explore their business potential, gain new connections and grow their business, thanks to previous Global Entrepreneurship Weeks – and 2021 is shaping up to be no exception.

To find out more about the week of free events and to register, visit www.belfastcity.gov.uk/gew

