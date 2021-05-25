Belfast’s Just Group unveiled as one of NI’s 10 Best Companies To Work For

Joanne Emerson is the HUB Financial Solutions Retirement Introducer, Belfast

Belfast’s Just Group, the FTSE 250 retirement specialist, has been named as one of Northern Ireland’s 10 Best Companies To Work For, as well as in the UK’s 100 Best Large Companies To Work For and ranked 18th in Financial Services’ 30 Best Companies To Work For.

Just Group is a significant local employer with 150 colleagues working out of the Belfast office for its sister company HUB Financial Solutions.

Best Companies to Work For Lists and Best Companies Accreditation are recognised as setting the standard in workplace engagement, showcasing organisations that care about doing things right, that value their people and understand the importance of a truly engaged workforce.

Kathryn Gray, chief people officer at Just Group

Accreditation is based on an impartial and independent survey of all colleagues which is assessed and analysed by Best Companies.

In a year of uncertainty for everyone, Just Group has worked hard to keep its people connected, safe and with the ability to contribute positively to their local communities. The firm’s entry into UK’s 100 Best Large Companies To Work For List shows how colleagues have valued the support and opportunities the company has offered them.

Some of the initiatives put in place by Just Group to help colleagues respond to the pandemic.

• Immediately increasing remote working capacity from around 300 to over 1,000 and within three

weeks equipped 99% of colleagues with new technology and equipment to enable them to work from home productively.

• Encouragement and freedom to support local volunteering opportunities to help the community manage the challenges presented by the pandemic.

• Quickly introducing flexible working arrangements to help colleagues meet their caring responsibilities and the challenges of working from home.

• Promoting a suite of measures to support colleagues’ wellbeing. These included free corporate subscriptions to Headspace and LinkedIn Learning, online social events and yoga classes, and a series of webinars with expert speakers and support groups to help colleagues meet some of the challenges presented by the pandemic.

• Increased communication from the senior team to thank colleagues for their agility in adapting to such sudden change and to keep them up to date on the business’ progress.

Kathryn Gray, Chief People Officer at Just Group, was delighted that the business had been recognised for its commitment to colleagues and wider support for the community as a major local employer.

“Supporting the wellbeing of our colleagues and ensuring the delivery of critical services to customers have been clear priorities in our response to the pandemic. Homeworking was a significant change for a predominantly office-based community. We’ve worked very hard to ensure our colleagues have had the resources and support they need to react to this change and we are very proud of how brilliantly they have responded.

“Our colleagues have demonstrated resilience and agility in adapting so positively to the change and throughout it all have maintained the delivery of all our services to customers, many of whom are in the more vulnerable groups. Some colleagues have actively contributed and volunteered in their local communities and we have been flexible in helping them deliver this local support. We’re so proud our teams’ efforts have been recognised with a spot in these coveted Best Companies lists.”

She added: “I saw the retirement introducer role at HUB during the lockdown and it immediately stood out for me because of its friendly but efficient approach to customer service and the mix of responsibilities. From the first interview, it was clear how much the company cared about its people and customers.

“I’ve been working both from home and the office taking customer calls but with time to learn from each one and with experienced members of the team available to help. What’s great is that the responsibility is shared across the team and there is a genuine desire to help and support one another. Joining HUB Financial Solutions has been a step in the right direction for me and I look forward to learning more and meeting more colleagues as the lockdown restrictions ease.”

