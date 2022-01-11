Belfast’s Kainos strengthens Workday offering with Blackline acquisition

Kainos chief executive Brendan Mooney

The purchase of the Blackline Group is part of a strategy to grow the firm’s international practice in Workday, a suite of financial management and HR software.

Established in 2009 and headquartered in Washington state, Blackline is a speciality services firm that focuses on procurement and is an experienced advisory partner for Workday Strategic Sourcing.

The acquisition further strengthens Kainos’ capabilities in the Workday ecosystem and will allow the NI firm to offer best-in-class Workday Strategic Sourcing advisory services to its customers, complementing its already deep expertise across Workday Financial Management, Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Adaptive Planning. It will also enhance Kainos’ Workday presence in North America and Europe by adding over 50 spend management and procurement consultants from Blackline.

It is Kainos’ sixth deal of this type having previously bought small firms in the US, UK, Germany and Finland. The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Kainos chief executive Brendan Mooney, said: “The procurement expertise of our new colleagues, paired with our deep experience with Workday, will allow us to expand the support that we can provide our existing customers, not just in North America, but across our global operations.

“We are always striving to achieve the best business outcomes for our customers and extending our capability to include procurement helps us to achieve this goal. At the same time, we are also excited by the new opportunities that combining the experience and expertise of the Kainos and Blackline teams will create for our business.”

