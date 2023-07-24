The industry leader in digital innovation, which develops technologies exclusively for its parent company Liberty Mutual Insurance, is the highest placed company in Northern Ireland on the list of Large Organisations (251 - 1000 employees) - ranked number 15 in a list of 55.

The prestigious accolade celebrates companies that have redefined workplace culture, setting a new standard for gender equality and inclusion - from robust talent development programmes, to competitive compensation, inclusive benefits and prioritising the success and wellbeing of their female employees.

In 2023, Liberty IT has also been named a Best Workplace for Women by Great Place to Work Ireland and had its Diversity Mark Silver accreditation renewed for a second year. This achievement has been made possible by the company’s efforts in increasing its support for women within the workplace and their families through a range of programmes and initiatives.

Emma Mullan, senior director of talent and executive sponsor of Women in Tech at Liberty IT, said: “We are proud that Liberty IT has once again been recognised as a Best Workplace for Women. What makes this accolade particularly special is that the results are based on what our female employees have anonymously reported about their workplace experience and how well represented they are throughout our leadership team and wider organisation.

“As part of our core values, we continue to drive a culture that empowers every member of our team, we lead with equity and inclusion. Our Women in Tech group supports women at all stages of their careers at Liberty IT and we endeavour to identify opportunities to increase representation, retention and advancement in relation to gender.